Commission closes hearing for garage 

PROSPECT — The Planning and Zoning Commission on July 7 closed a hearing on a special permit application for an oversized, detached garage on Tress Road.

Resident John Muratori is seeking approval to build a 1,110-square-foot detached garage, which is 300 square feet less than originally proposed, at his nearly 3-acre lot at 32 Tress Road. The special permit is necessary because regulations limit detached garages to 800 square feet in a RA-1 zone.

The application states the garage is needed to store a boat, collector cars, yard equipment and other items. The plan includes planting evergreen trees on two sides of the garage.

Some neighbors raised concerns about the proposal, including whether it could become a separate living residence or used for business purposes. Muratori is president and owner of Swag Custom Rides, a New Britain company that restores cars. He’s also executive director of Turning Point Christian Center, a faith-based, substance abuse rehabilitation program.

Muratori previously said it will not be used for those purposes.

The commission is expected to discuss the application and possibly vote on it at its July 21 meeting.