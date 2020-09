NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck United Methodist Church will hold a bag sale of gently-used family clothing in its thrift shop Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.

The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church, 208 Meadow St. Bags of clothing are $7 each. Pocketbooks, shoes and coats are available for $1 and $2. For information, call 203-729-4236.