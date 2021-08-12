Church seeking donations for fair

NAUGATUCK — St. Michael Church is seeking donations for its annual Village Green Fair.

The church is accepting donations of gently used household items, including lamps, small appliances, artwork and glassware, and antiques, collectables and toys. Gently used furniture is also accepted.

The church isn’t accepting donations of large appliances, electronics, books, magazines, clothing, cribs, car seats, linens or mattresses.

Donations can be dropped off at the parish hall on Meadow Street Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Appointments must be made to drop off donations of furniture. Donations will be accepted through Sept. 5.

The Village Green Fair is Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. For information, call 203-729-8249.