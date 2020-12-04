Church providing Christmas Eve ham dinners for Beacon Falls residents

BEACON FALLS — Beacon Falls Congregational Church is sponsoring a free Christmas Eve ham dinner.

Dinners are available for Beacon Falls residents only. Anyone in town who wants a dinner, especially those who may be alone on Christmas or may not be able to leave their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is welcome to sign up.

Dinners can be picked up from Beacon Falls Congregational Church, 69 Wolfe Ave., at 10 a.m. on Dec. 24. Dinners will also be delivered to people’s home on the morning of Dec. 24.

Residents are asked to sign up as soon as possible so volunteers can plan for the dinner. For information or to register for a dinner, contact the church at 203-729?8802 or secretary@beaconfallscongregational.org.

Anyone who wants to make a monetary donation to help defray the cost can make checks payable to Beacon Falls Congregational Church with “ham dinner” in the memo line, and drop them off or mail them to the church.

In November, the church and the town worked together to provide free Thanksgiving dinners to residents for the first time. The church served about 95 dinners for Thanksgiving.