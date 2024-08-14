SOUTHINGTON — Christopher C. Ryker, 72, of Southington, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2024.

Chris was born Nov. 14, 1951 to the late Don W. Ryker and Ruth (Trouland) Ryker. He was predeceased by his daughter Rachel LeBlanc.

Chris loved the Lord with all his heart, with all his soul and with all his strength. He worked tirelessly for his family and church, cared deeply for his neighbors, and took care of all those whom he knew with his boundless generosity.

He always made time for those who needed his wisdom or encouragement, and would always put others ahead of himself. His love for family and friends, his dedication to his craft, his joy for sharing his bakes, and his passion for the Lord will be missed by all.

Chris is survived by his children, Luke Ryker and his wife Ivonne, Christopher J. Ryker and his wife Nikki, Andrew Ryker and his wife Kimberly, and Michael Ryker and his wife Katherine; his brothers, Don W. Ryker II and his wife Celia, Todd Ryker and his wife Sue Ellen, and Bryan Ryker and his wife Christy; and his 16 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to Trackheroes.org in honor of Christopher.

Family and friends were invited to gather on Aug. 1, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect, CT 06712. A funeral Mass was to be celebrated Aug. 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home. There was to be a procession to Chris’s interment following services to Milford Side Cemetery, 1138 Racebrook Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525.

