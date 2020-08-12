Chesprocott holding volunteer orientation

CHESHIRE — Chesprocott Health District is hosting a volunteer orientation session Sept. 8 for people interested in helping during a declared public health emergency.

The orientation session is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wolcott Youth Center, 48 Todd Road, Wolcott. The session will focus on the planning and activities needed to prepare volunteers for mass dispensing operations. In a public health emergency that requires some form of medical intervention, Chesprocott and volunteers are responsible for providing medical countermeasures to the public.

Chesprocott, which serves the towns of Cheshire, Prospect and Wolcott, relies on volunteers with medical and non-medical experience. People interested in attending the orientation session are asked to RSVP by calling 203-272-2761. For information, visit www.chesprocott.org.