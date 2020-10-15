Chesprocott holding flu shot clinic

PROSPECT — Chesprocott Health District is holding a drive thru flu shot clinic Oct. 21.

Flu vaccines are available for people 19 years old and older. The clinic runs from 1 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at St. Anthony Church, 4 Union City Road.

Insurance plans accepted at the clinic include Medicare, Aetna, Anthem and ConnectiCare and Cigna. People can also pay for themselves.

People are asked to wear masks and not come if they have COVID-19 symptoms. For information, email kglendon@chesprocott.org.