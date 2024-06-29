Chesprocott Health District offices to move by end of July

BY ANDREAS YILMA

CITIZENS NEWS

CHESHIRE – Chesprocott Health District will move into its new facility within the same town at the end of July.

Cheshire, Prospect and Wolcott have been part of Chesprocott Health District for 48 years. The Chesprocott facility is now at 1247 Highland Ave. in Cheshire, where the district first moved in 1980. The organization plans to move to its new location at 1220 Waterbury Road, the former site of Artsplace Performing & Fine Arts, by July 26.

Chesprocott Acting Director of Health Hilary Norcia stated in a June 13 letter the move represents a significant milestone in the district’s journey of growth and expansion.

“The new location provides enhanced infrastructure and amenities, and aligns perfectly with our vision for the future,” she stated. “We believe this transition will further strengthen our ability to serve you better, and foster continued success for our health district and the communities we serve.”

Despite the location switch, the district’s contact numbers and email addresses will remain the same for uninterrupted communication.

“Our team is fully dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition and we will continue to provide the same level of excellence that you have come to expect form us,” Norcia stated in her letter.