Cheryl Ann Amodeo

SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. – Cheryl Ann (Trasko) Amodeo, 77, formerly of Naugatuck, passed away suddenly, with her family at her side, at South County Hospital in South Kingston, R.I., on Friday, April 26, 2024. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael R. Amodeo, and her sister Nancy Trasko.

Cheryl was born in Norwich, Conn., on Dec. 13, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Phyllis (Leniart) and Robert Trasko. Cheryl graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1964, where she excelled in the visual arts – most notably, painting.

She worked for many years in the deli department at Finast Supermarket in Naugatuck, and then went on to be a bookkeeper for a small accounting business.

Cheryl was known for her youthful personality and love of animals = especially cats. Cheryl enjoyed her final years living in her favorite place – near the ocean in Rhode Island, where you would find her feeding the birds, growing tomatoes, and spending time with her beloved cat, Pumpkin.

She leaves one son, Michael P. Amodeo, and wife Jennifer; daughter Nichole A. Titley and husband Matthew Titley; and granddaughter Elizabeth V. Titley. She is also survived by her brother, Norbert Trasko, and wife Deborah. She also leaves many cousins and dear friends, including Phyllis Winfrey and June Sokoli.

Funeral service and burial were to be at the convenience of the family. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter/rescue foundation in Cheryl’s name.

