Chatfield tops Prospect GOP ticket for 23rd time 

By Elio Gugliotti, Editor

PROSPECT — Republican Robert Chatfield, the town’s longtime mayor, will lead the GOP’s ticket on Election Day for the 23rd straight time.

The Prospect Republican Town Committee at a July 22 caucus endorsed Chatfield for another run at the mayor’s office in the November election.

Chatfield, 77, said he’s honored to have the committee’s continued support. He added his experience in office allows him not to miss a beat after Election Day.

“I put everything into it,” Chatfield said about the mayor’s job. “I’m ready to go to work the next day.”

Chatfield is the longest serving chief elected official in the state. He was first elected mayor in 1977 and has held the seat since.

Chatfield was unopposed in 2017 and 2019. This year, he’s facing challenges from Democrat Kevin O’Leary, a 31-year-old member of the Town Council who received his party’s endorsement to run, and Taryn Finley, 35, who is running as an Independent candidate.

Regardless of whether he’s opposed, Chatfield said he runs a strong campaign, not only for himself, but for the rest of the Team Chatfield ticket.

“I run the very same campaign because I have to get the rest of the ticket in, so we can continue all the things we’re doing,” he said.

For Town Council, Republicans backed incumbents Jeffrey Slapikas, who is chairman, Stanley Pilat, Richard Blanc and Megan Patchkofsky. Republicans also supported Michael Palmerie Jr. for council.

The committee nominated incumbent Stephanie Lusas-Kolodziej for re-election, but Palmerie received a nomination from the floor to run. A paper ballot vote was held for the five council spots on the ballot and Lusas-Kolodziej lost by one vote, committee Chairman Nazih Noujaim said.

One party can hold up to five seats on the nine-member council.

The committee endorsed incumbents Robert Hiscox and Noujaim for the Region 16 Board of Education, which oversees public schools in Beacon Falls and Prospect. Each town has four seats on the board. This year, two of Prospect’s seats are up for election.

Tax Collector AnneMarie Burr and Treasurer Brenda Martin received the endorsements to run. The committee endorsed Michelle Landry Lisowski to run for town clerk over Town Clerk M. Carrie Anderson, a Republican.

Republicans also endorsed Lisa Marasco and Shawn Baumann for Board of Assessment Appeals, Sean Duffany and Alan Havican for Planning and Zoning Commission, and Galen Lowell for Zoning Board of Appeals.

Noujaim said the party’s “commitment to the town and the citizens of the town and Region 16 is to make sure we provide the best for our community, our kids and their future.”

“I think overall it’s a great ticket,” he added. “It shows we’re always looking to, and continuing to, move forward.”