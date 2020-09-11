Chamber announces duck race winners

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of this year’s virtual duck race.

The chamber celebrated its 15th annual Duck Day virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Over 4,000 entries to the virtual duck race were sold, raising over $11,000 total for more than 40 nonprofit organizations.

Kris Zahno of Naugatuck won the top prize of $5,000. Donna Kapitan of Naugatuck won $1,000 for second place and Stephanie Savoy of Naugatuck won $500 for third place.

In addition to the cash prizes, eight prize packages were awarded. Prize package winners were: staycation package, Peter Evans of East Hampton; serenity package, Mary Szabo of Wolcott; stay local Naugatuck package, Debra Rodgers of Flourtown, Pa.; sports package, Alex Delcore of Middletown; excursion package, Theresa Atwood of Middlebury; chocolate and dinner experience, Ashley McBaine of Middlebury; museum getaway package, Kevin Cassidy of Anchorage, Alaska; and heat things up package, Eric D’Errico of Naugatuck.

For information or to view a virtual Duck Day celebration video, visit duckday.com.