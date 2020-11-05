Ceremonies to commemorate Veterans Day 

Veterans’ organizations and local officials will observe Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with ceremonies.

Prospect’s annual Veterans Day ceremony is 11 a.m. on the town Green on Center Street. The ceremony will include members of American Legion Post 194 and VFW Post 8075 placing wreathes at the foot of the Civil War monument to honor veterans.

American Legion Post 25 in Beacon Falls will host its annual Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. at Matthies Park on Pines Bridge Road. The ceremony will also feature a wreath laying.

The Naugatuck Veterans Council will mark Veterans Day with a series of events. The council will lower a float from the Whittemore Bridge on Maple Street at 10:30 a.m. and lay a wreath at the World War I Memorial on Meadow Street at 10:45 a.m., followed by a ringing of the bells observance at 11 a.m.

The council will host a ceremony at 2 p.m. on the Naugatuck Green on Division Street. This year’s speaker is U.S. Marine Corps veteran Andrew Morrissey, an attorney in the borough.

There won’t be a parade this year in Naugatuck due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremonies in Beacon Falls, Naugatuck and Prospect are open to the public. People who attend are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance.

Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield said it’s important to pause and remember the sacrifices made by veterans, especially the men and women who died serving their country.