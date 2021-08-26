Census shows slow growth, more diversity in state

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

Similar trends emerge for local towns

Data from the 2020 census showed Connecticut’s population remained relatively stagnant over the last decade, while becoming more diverse.

Locally, Beacon Falls, Naugatuck and Prospect followed similar trends.

The state’s population increased by 31,847 residents, or about 1%, over the last decade to about 3.6 million Nutmeggers, according to data released this month by the U.S. Census Bureau.

“It’s not a dramatic change. It’s very small compared to what has happened to some southern and western states,” said Gary Rose, a political science professor at Sacred Heart University who has been teaching at the college level for 45 years. “Connecticut has leveled off in terms of a desirable place for people to settle and move to.”

The 1% growth points to a struggling economy and infrastructure problems in the state, according to Rose.

“We have fewer economic opportunities,” Rose said. “The 1% shows struggling signs and Connecticut is nowhere as desirable as it once was.”

The state’s population is more diverse compared to 2010.

The white population decreased by about 10% to nearly 2.28 million, but still makes up about 64% of the state’s population.

The Hispanic population increased 30% to 623,293 and the Black population grew by 8% to 360,937. The Asian population grew 27% to 170,459, while the number of multiracial people, who identified as two or more races, increased 131% to 137,569.

“The white population has shrunk not only in Connecticut but across the country, too,” Rose said.

Rose attributed the demographic shift, in part, to a tendency for Black and Hispanic families to have more children and at a younger age than other racial groups.

“There are more children in both Black and Hispanic families than white families,” Rose said.

Rose said society is also more accepting of multiracial relationships than in the past.

“In today’s politics, multiracial people are not just more accepted, they’re obviously individuals who like to declare themselves as multiracial,” he said.

The populations of Beacon Falls, Naugatuck and Prospect declined slightly over the past decade.

Naugatuck’s population declined by 343 to 31,519, while the population in Beacon Falls declined by 49 residents to 6,000. Prospect’s population dropped by four to 9,401.

The three municipalities, like the state, are now more diverse.

In Naugatuck, the white population dropped by 17% to 21,366. The Hispanic population increased 66% to 4,871, the Black population increased 54% to 2,195, and the multiracial population increased 225% to 1,204. The Asian population in the borough decreased 22% to 749.

Prospect’s white population declined 5% to 8,331. The Hispanic population increased 37% to 426, the Black population increased 18% to 206, the multiracial population increased 274% to 299, and the Asian population increased 29% to 94.

In Beacon Falls, the white population dropped by 7% to 5,126. The Hispanic population increased 38% to 413, the Black population increased 43% to 124, the Asian population increased 20% to 84, and the multiracial population increased 191% to 201.

It’s unclear how many people didn’t participate in the census. Rose said people may not have responded due to a lack of trust in the government that the data will be used in an adverse way.

“I still say when you get a census report, you should question whether or not this is 100% accurate,” Rose said. “The census is generally accurate. You can make broad generalizations.”