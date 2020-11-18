Celebration to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance

NAUGATUCK — A celebration and vigil to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance will be held Nov. 20 on the Naugatuck Green.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually on Nov. 20 and honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.

The event in Naugatuck will feature a celebration from 1 to 4:30 p.m. to honor transgender people and remind everyone that they have a safe place in the community. There will be speakers and informational resources for LGBTQIA+ people available.

There will be a vigil from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to remember transgender lives lost this past year. There will be speakers followed by a candlelit vigil and moment of silence.

There will also be a raffle during the event to raise funds for the Trans Lifeline, an organization that supports trans people and connects them to connects resources.

People are asked to bring donations of hats, gloves and scarves, which will be donated to Naugatuck Youth Services.

For information, visit the Naugatuck Peaceful Protests page on Facebook.