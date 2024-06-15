WATERBURY — Carol Ann Mansolf, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, peacefully transitioned to the next phase of her journey, with her loving family by her side, on May 15, 2024.

Carol was born on Nov. 18, 1944 to late Charles Marchand and Mary J. (Belonick) Gwizd. She was the beloved wife of the late William Mansolf II. Carol and Bill were married on July 29, 1961 in Waterbury, where Carol was born and raised and continued on with the love of her life to raise her three children there.

Carol’s vibrant spirit touched the lives of many. In her youth, she embraced the joys of bowling. She was known as Waterbury’s top Avon Lady and she was a devoted fan of the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team.

Carol loved gardening and birdwatching; her birdfeeders were always full. Her passion was for travel, especially camping with family, trips to Hawaii, and adventures with her husband following retirement, when they would wake up and decide to jump in the car and drive south on a whim.

Carol had a devotion to, and love for, the Blessed Virgin Mary. Through prayer, and the Blessed Virgin Mary’s example, Carol drew her strength from God.

An example from “The Church Fathers and the Bodily Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary” by Joe Gallegos, CatholicFidelity.com:

“If the Holy Virgin had died and was buried, her falling asleep would have been surrounded with honour, death would have found her pure, and her crown would have been a virginal one … Had she been martyred according to what is written: ‘Thine own soul a sword shall pierce,’ then she would shine gloriously among the martyrs, and her Holy Body would have been declared Blessed; for by her, did Light come to the world.”

St. Epiphanius, Bishop of Salmus, Cyprus (4th Century) and Father of the Church; Panarion, 78:23( A.D. 377), in PG 42:737.

Carol leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, survived by her siblings, Honorah Marchand, Arthur Marchand, and Mary Bossiel her son, William Mansolf III; and her loving grandchildren, Dana Binnette, Jamie Litvaitis, Nicole Sutton, Tyler Litvaitis, and Miranda Mansolf.

Carol was predeceased by her brother, Edward Gwizd; and her daughters, Brenda Lushinsky and Debora Litvaitis.

Family and friends will gather to honor and celebrate Carol’s Life on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 10 a.m. to noon at Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

Burial will immediately follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Old Colony Road, Meriden.