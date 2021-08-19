Car show set for 36th year

PROSPECT — The 36th annual Sock Hop and Car Show is set to return to the Prospect Green a year after hitting the road.

The show is Aug. 22 from 12 to 5 p.m. on the Green on Center Street.

The show, which is hosted by the Mayor’s Office and the Prospect Car Owners Association, typically attracts hundreds of show cars and thousands of people. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town hosted a car parade last year instead of the traditional show.

In addition to the cars, the event will feature live music by The Rockin’ Heartbeats and the Sharades as well as a DJ. Food will be available for sale.

Kelly’s Kids, a nonprofit that runs therapeutic programs with farm animals to help children, will be on hand seeking donations.

There is no admission fee. The first 500 show cars will get a dash plaque.

“It’s a good way to say goodbye to summer,” Mayor Robert Chatfield said of the annual show.

For information, call the Mayor’s Office at 203-758-4461.