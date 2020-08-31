‘Candy’s Tourney’ to benefit scholarship fund

NAUGATUCK — The 24th annual Jesse Camille’s Golf Tournament is Sept. 12 at Hop Brook Golf Course.

The tournament, also known as “Candy’s Tourney,” benefits the Camille B. Perugini Charitable Trust Scholarship Fund. Since 1998, the fund has awarded $244,250 in scholarships to area college-bound high school seniors.

The tournament tees off at 1 p.m. The cost is $150 and includes a picnic lunch at 12 p.m., golf, a cart and a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. The cost for dinner only is $25. The scholarship committee is also seeking hole sponsors and raffle donations.

There is limited space for golfers. The deadline to register is Sept. 7. For information, contact Larry Erickson at 203-723-2275 or 203-560-6692.