Businesses holding food drive 

NAUGATUCK — Local businesses are collecting donations of canned food and non-perishable items to support individuals and families in Naugatuck and the surrounding area for Thanksgiving.

The donations collected will be donated to Naugatuck YMCA to help people in need for the holiday.

Donations can be dropped off until Nov. 20 at the following locations: Remax Rise, 175 Church St.; Salem Wood Shop, 6 Rubber Ave.; Naugatuck YMCA, 284 Church St.; Edward Jones, 850 Straits Turnpike Suite 202, Middlebury; Branco Insurance Group, 577 North Church St.; Excellent Cleaning 2, 1324 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury; Ferrari Appliance, 160 Rubber Ave.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/remaxrise.