Bronko holds off Litke in 70th District

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — Seth Bronko, R-Naugatuck, defeated Naugatuck Board of Education Chairman Jeffrey Litke, D-Naugatuck, to secure the open 70th House District seat on Tuesday.

In the unofficial vote tally, Bronko garnered 4,201 votes to Litke’s 3,268.

The 70th district is comprised of solely Naugatuck.

Rosa C. Rebimbas served for six terms but opted not to run because she ran for the 21st District probate judge seat, which serves Naugatuck, Beacon Falls, Prospect and Middlebury.

She defeated incumbent Peter Mariano on Tuesday.

Bronko said he is thrilled and incredibly excited when he put this much work and effort into the campaign.

“I’m more excited for the opportunity just to serve the borough of Naugatuck in another capacity,” Bronko said. “I’ve been serving this town in some way, shape or form ever since I was kid so to now be able to continue doing that on a new level, representing Naugatuck at the state level is exciting.”

Bronko, 33 and a Naugatuck native who is married to Caitlin and has a 3-year-old son, said it’s an honor that he takes seriously to be elected and promises to serve with excellence and make sure he puts Naugatuck first as a priority.

Bronko is currently a RE/MAX Rise real estate agent and co-owner of Bronko Construction.

He said he thinks the voters spoke loud and clear today and two issues he heard through the campaign are inflation and crime. Part of tackling crime is repealing the police accountability bill, he added.

“I’ve got to go to Hartford and make sure we fight inflation, make this state more affordable, lower these taxes and then also make sure that we do something to combat this crime,” Bronko said. “To make sure that the police have the respect and the support that they need and deserve”

Bronko thanked his wife, his parents all those who supported and helped him reach his goal.

“I’m going up there to be their voice in Hartford and to represent them, not just my self and my own interests,” Bronko said. “I’m looking forward to getting to work. It’s a long campaign but this is really just the start. The job begins now.”