BEACON FALLS — Beacon Falls Playground camp will take place from July 8 until Aug. 9 at the Pent Recreation Park on weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration ends on July 1.

The camp’s activities include tie-dye, slime, water slides, sprinklers, ice cream, dodge ball and ga-ga ball. The camp is open to Beacon Falls children who are entering grades 1 to 6. Children must have completed kindergarten. Pre-K readiness is not eligible.

Applications may be mailed to Town Hall, First Selectman’s Office, 10 Maple Ave. Beacon Falls, CT. 06403, including cash or check (made out to the Town of Beacon Falls).

For information, people can contact the camp director, Heather Deegan at hdeegan@beaconfallsct.org.

NAUGATUCK — The What You Should Know About Ticks Presentation by Dr. Kirby Stafford III will take place on Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at the Howard Whittemore Memorial Library located at 243 Church St.

Tick-associated diseases, mainly Lyme disease, are increasing, new diseases are being discovered and various tick species are expanding their geographic range posing an increasing risk to the pubic.

In addition to “deer” ticks, lone star ticks, Gulf Coast ticks and Asian longhorned ticks represent a new threat to Connecticut. Ticks can be acquired outdoors, around the home or during recreational activities.

Stafford is the former Chief Scientist of the Department of Entomology and State Entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

People can register to learn more through the library website or by calling 203-729-4591 Ext. 4.