BEACON FALLS — The Woodland Regional High School girls swim and dive team will host a bottle and can drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bottles and cans can be dropped off at St. Anthony’s Church, 4 Union City Road, Prospect, and Beacon Hose Co. No. 1, 35 North Main St., Beacon Falls. Proceeds from the drive will benefit the team.