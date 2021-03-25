Borough to start street sweeping

NAUGATUCK — The Public Works Department announced it will start street sweeping March 29.

Crews will begin on the west side of the borough. Updated locations will be announced, the department said. Crews will sweep school parking lots the week of April 12.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sweep dirt from the sidewalks into the gutter line in advance of crews sweeping their streets. Sand should not be swept into piles. Any litter, debris or leaves should be disposed of normally.

For information, visit www.naugatuck-ct.gov.