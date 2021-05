NAUGATUCK — School officials plan to destroy special education records of students in the graduating class of 2015 and other students who attended Naugatuck Public Schools, but did not graduate.

The district is scheduled to destroy the records in July. Anyone interested in receiving his or her records, or those of their children, can make a request in writing before June 30 to the Director of Special Services, Naugatuck Public Schools, 497 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, CT 06770.