Borough schools receive additional Alliance Grant funding

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck Public Schools received an additional $665,527 in Alliance Grant funding this fiscal year.

The Board of Education on Oct. 14 unanimously approved how the district will spend its 2021-22 Alliance Grant. The grant totals $3.4 million this fiscal year. The state has already approved the grant, according to school officials.

The grant is state funding that is targeted to aid Connecticut’s lowest-performing school districts.

Superintendent of Schools Christopher Montini said most of the funding will support educational strategies officials started years ago.

The existing educational strategies and personnel funded by the grant include six literacy coaches, five teachers for English language learners and five school counselors. New positions this year funded by the grant include the director of diversity, equity and inclusion, and a board certified behavior analyst.

The funds also support professional development for teachers, and materials and resources for a new humanities and science curricula.