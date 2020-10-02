Borough police track down culprit in ‘zoom bombing,’ not pressing charges

By Elio Gugliotti, Editor

NAUGATUCK — Seven months after individuals ‘zoom bombed’ a virtual Board of Mayor and Burgesses meeting, police tracked down one of the culprits but won’t be pressing charges.

About 15 minutes into the board’s April 7 meeting, which was hosted online through Zoom, the first culprit disrupted the meeting by saying what sounded like a racial slur and other things that weren’t coherent. The meeting was interrupted two other times. Someone exposed and slapped his butt on camera, and then a user made taunting comments while showing an image of a Confederate flag.

The meeting was the first the borough held through Zoom after the COVID-19 outbreak. Disruptions during Zoom meetings, referred to as “zoom bombing,” became a popular trend across the country as officials and students turned to the platform for virtual meetings and classrooms.

Naugatuck police opened an investigation into the “zoom bombing.” Through a series search-and-seizure warrants from Zoom and various internet service providers, police said they tracked the source of one of the users to a home in Macomb, Mich.

When police contacted a woman at the home on Sept. 30, police said she verified that it was her living room in screenshots from the meeting and she believed her son, a 19-year-old, was the man in the photos.

Police interviewed the man, who they say admitted to exposing himself during the meeting and was apologetic.

The man told police about the second user who zoom bombed the meeting, but detectives could not verify the user’s identify, according to police.

Police said they won’t be pursuing charges against the man because he lives in Michigan any charge would be a misdemeanor, which is not an extraditable offense.