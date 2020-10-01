Borough police seek suspects who used stolen credit card

NAUGATUCK — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects they say used a stolen credit card at a borough gas station.

Police said the suspects used the credit card, which was stolen from a car, on Sept. 13 at about 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Farms on North Main Street.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspects at the gas station. Police ask anyone with information on the suspects to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.