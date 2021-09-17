Borough police investigating burglary

Naugatuck police released this surveillance photo of a suspect in a burglary on Tuesday at Sibby’s Automotive. –CONTRIBUTED Naugatuck police released this surveillance photo of a suspect in a burglary on Tuesday at Sibby’s Automotive. –CONTRIBUTED

NAUGATUCK — Police are investigating a burglary at an auto shop on High Street.

Police said officers responded to a burglary in progress on Tuesday at about 10:15 p.m. at Sibby’s Automotive, 600 High St. Police said officers chased one suspect on foot and tried to track him with a K-9 but weren’t able to find him.

Police said there were at least two suspects involved in the burglary. Police described one suspect as white man with a thin build and brown hair, and the other as a Black man.

This case is under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact the investigating detective, Det. Jon Slavin at 203-729-5222 ext. 2585 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.