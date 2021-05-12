Borough moving ahead with water main project on Crestwood Drive

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

NAUGATUCK — The borough is moving forward with a project to install a water line for residents on Crestwood Drive.

Officials have been working with Connecticut Water and residents to extend a water main 3,340 linear feet to the area. Homes in the area are served by well water, and some residents have been experiencing water quality and quantity issues.

The Board of Mayor and Burgesses held a hearing May 4 on the project. Residents questioned the anticipated schedule for the work, who will be doing the project, and the source of the water.

Santiago Bolanos of Connecticut Water said construction, which would be done by a contractor chosen through a bid process, is estimated to take eight to 10 months. If the project goes out to bid this summer, the work can be finished in March 2022, he said.

The water will come from the Connecticut Water supply that serves the area, he said.

Following the hearing, the borough board extended the deadline to June 1 for homeowners to respond to Connecticut Water to sign up for service.

According to a letter from the mayor’s office to Crestwood Drive residents, homeowners who chose not to tie into the water main will have to pay an estimated annual assessment between $125 and $150 for 20 years. Homeowners who tie into the main and chose to abandon their wells will have to pay $325 to $350 a year for 20 years.

Homeowners who connect to the line and don’t abandon their wells will have to pay $250 to $275 a year for 20 years, and install a backflow preventer at an estimated cost of $1,200.

Hess said the figures won’t be finalized until it’s known how many residents chose to tie into the line.

“The borough has gone to great lengths to obtain the best deal we can for the residents by way of state and federal grants and participation from the Connecticut Water Company,” Hess said.

Fire hydrants will also be installed, Hess said.

The borough board in March approved a new ordinance that gives officials the power to extend water lines and divvy up the cost among property owners.