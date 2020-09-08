Borough man facing charges after gun fired during domestic dispute

NAUGATUCK — Police arrested a 58-year-old borough man Sunday after they say a gun was fired during a domestic dispute at a home on New Haven Road.

Officers responded to the domestic dispute at about 1 p.m. Police said sometime during an argument one shot was fired from a handgun into the ground, and there were no injuries.

Deputy Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said it appears that the shot fired was not aimed at the victim and was possibly unintentional.

Police arrested James T. Craig at the scene without incident, McAllister said. The handgun was legally owned and registered, he said

Police charged Craig with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree threatening, disorderly conduct and illegal discharge of a firearm. He was held on a $20,000 bond and is set to appear in Waterbury Superior Court Tuesday.