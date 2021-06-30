Borough hosting fireworks celebration

NAUGATUCK — The borough is holding its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration July 2.

The festivities will begin at about 5 p.m. downtown. There will be food trucks and live music along Old Firehouse Road, which will be closed. A section of Church Street from The Loaded Goat Coffee Company to Park Place will also be closed for live music.

The fireworks will begin at dark and people can watch from downtown.The rain date is July 3.

Borough officials earlier this year approved a contract with Central Main Pyrotechnics of Maine for $15,000 to put on the fireworks show. The company put on the show last July.

Last year’s show ended abruptly about 10 minutes in after a ground-level detonation where the fireworks display was set up on Breen Field off Hotchkiss Street.

The explosion was due to a faulty mortar, and the company is eager to redeem itself, officials have said.