Borough hosting Fall River Fest

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Fall River Fest is Saturday along the Naugatuck River in Linden Park.

The festivities are set for 1 to 6 p.m. at the park on Riverside Drive. The festival will feature live music, children activities, pumpkin decorating and food trucks.

The borough hosted its first river festival in the fall of 2019 after clearing an area on the river bank of overgrown vegetation and debris. Aside from the revelry, the festival is part of larger effort to nurture the river and once again make it a central part of life in the borough.

For information or to be a vendor, email Shelby Lineweber at slineweber@naugatuck-ct.gov.