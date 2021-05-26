Borough firefighters douse brush fire

NAUGATUCK — Firefighters quickly put out a brush fire Monday afternoon near an apartment complex on Rubber Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the fire at Southwood Gardens Apartments, 933 Rubber Ave., shortly after 4 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Walter Seaman said firefighters arrived at the scene in less than 10 minutes and put out the fire in a couple of minutes.

Seaman estimated the fire covered about 5,000 square feet. He said flames came close to Building 2 in the complex, but firefighters knocked it down before the blaze reached the building.

Seaman said smoke got inside the building and police evacuated it as a precaution. He said a woman who has asthma and lives in the building complained of smoke inhalation symptoms. Deputy Fire Chief James Trzaski treated the woman until medics arrived and treated her at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.