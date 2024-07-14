Borough fire department getting new truck

BY ANDREAS YILMA

REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Fire Department has been approved to get a new rescue truck as its current truck is nearing the end of its road.

The Board of Mayor and Burgesses on July 2 approved to order a Pierce Enforcer Rescue Truck through the Houston Galveston Area Council in the amount of $1.3 million from the Firematic Supply Company out of East Yaphank, N.Y.

The rescue truck would be leased over 10 years.

Deputy Fire Chief Ken Hanks said the fire department’s current rescue truck, which responds to all motor vehicle accidents and splits duty with the ladder truck, is a 2001 model.

“It’s 23 years old. The average life span of a vehicle is 25 years. We started to see some corrosion issues on it,” Hanks said. “It doesn’t have modern safety. It’s time to replace it.”

Hanks said this particular line item was already approved in the budget as a capital expense two years ago.

The delivery time is about 44 to 48 months due the industry being backed up, Hanks said. Pierce Manufacturing produces about 1,200 trucks per year but now have a 4,000 truck backlog, he said.

“A lot of ARPA money was used by cities to order fire trucks and they went on back order,” Hanks said, referring to the federal grant money awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act. “Added to that, there’s still some supply chain issues and they had a lot of people who are very skilled craftsmen retire,” Hanks said. “It takes years to get people back up to speed.”

Hanks said the first payment would be upon delivery. The price is expected to remain the same after four years.

He said that 14 months before Pierce builds a truck, they look at what the price of all the commodities is for that vehicle. If it’s less than 5%, there will be no cost increase to however if it’s greater than 5%, the borough will have three options.

“We can then pay the amount over 5%, we can change the specs and take options off or we can cancel the order. It’s only gone over 5% three times since it’s been tracked [Dash] World War II, the oil embargo in the ’70s and during COVID,” Hanks said. “We don’t anticipate it going up so we’re pretty much locked into the price even though it’s four years in the future.”

Controller Allyson Bruce has already secured the financing where the first payment will be due when the truck is delivered in the 2028-29 fiscal year, Hanks said.

The fire department is hoping to get four more years out of the aging rescue truck.

“We’ll have to repair it,” Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said if something happens to the rescue truck. “That’s why he’s getting ahead of it now.”

Hanks said they’ve already done repairs to it which included some corrosion issues underneath. The fire department mechanics are good on preventive maintenance as the fire trucks are power washed and undercoated every year.

Most of the equipment on trucks, especially the rescue tools are mounted tools that fire officials don’t anticipate replacing for many years.

Burgess Robert A. Neth said they want to hope in the next couple of years that there will be people looking for a job that will become part of that group to become fabricators.

Hanks said he’s heard that Pierce, who has been in Wisconsin since the early 1900s, is actually looking to open a plant in Pennsylvania because of the labor pool.