Borough designates days at clinic for residents

NAUGATUCK — Officials have designated three days at a vaccination clinic in the borough to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Naugatuck residents 55 years old and older.

The designated days are April 14, April 16 and April 19. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required for a vaccine. To register, call the Naugatuck Senior Center at 203-720-7069 or email jtrzaski@naugatuck-ct.gov.

People can access the drive-thru clinic through the main entrance at Naugatuck High School, 543 Rubber Ave. An appointment for a second dose of a vaccine will be scheduled after people receive their first dose.