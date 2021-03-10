Borough board OKs solar project  

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Mayor and Burgesses on March 2 unanimously approved a contract with WC McBride Electrical Contractors LLC for $550,416 to install solar panels on City Hill Middle School’s roof.

The Board of Education in February awarded the contract to the Bridgeport-based company, which submitted the lowest of five bids for the work.

The project calls for 723 solar panels to be installed on the roof. The borough tied the project with replacing the roof, which was done last year, and officials anticipate the state reimbursing the borough 75% of the cost.

The work is expected to finish in August and the solar panels are expected to be operational by the end of September.