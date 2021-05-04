Borough board appoints Kiernan to fill vacancy

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Mayor and Burgesses on April 27 appointed Republican Kimberly Kiernan to serve the rest of former Burgess Jack DeOliveira’s term.

Kiernan will serve the remainder of DeOliveira’s term through Nov. 2. Burgess seats are up for election in November.

Kiernan, who volunteers on several boards and nonprofit organizations, previously served six years on the Board of Finance. She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems. She is the director of business technology services for Waterlogic. The Naugatuck Republican Town Committee nominated her for the vacant seat.

DeOliveira, a 27-year-old Republican, resigned from the board after being accepted into a doctorate program at the University of South Carolina. DeOliveira, who was first elected burgess in 2017 and re-elected in 2019, plans to pursue a PhD in political science.