Borough applies for grant for trail

NAUGATUCK — Borough officials are seeking a state grant to help build a new hiking trail.

The Board of Mayor and Burgesses on Oct. 27 approved applying for $99,000 from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s recreational trails program. The grant requires a 20% match from the borough.

Borough officials want to use the grant, if they get it, to build a trail on land between Gunntown Passive Park and Nature Preserve and Andrew Mountain Road. Officials want to also build a parking area and install kiosks on the land.

The recreational trails program provides funding for projects that add or enhance the state’s 2,000 miles of multi-use trails and bike paths, according to the DEEP. The program recently received $3 million in funding from the State Bond Commission.