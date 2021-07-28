Body found in Naugatuck River

NAUGATUCK — A body was found in the Naugatuck River near a recreational area on Platts Mill Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said a hiker walking in the area spotted what he believed to be a body in the river at about 4 p.m. The man called police, who confirmed what the man spotted was the remains of a body. The body was on a dry area in the river.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, emergency personnel were still on the scene investigating. No information was available as to the identity of the body or the circumstances that led to the body ending up in the river.

“We’re going to continue to investigate this as a criminal matter until it’s determined that there’s no criminal aspect,” McAllister said.

Naugatuck and Beacon Falls firefighters responded with a boat and lights to aid the investigation. The state police major crime squad is assisting with the investigation.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s anonymous tip at 203-720-1010.