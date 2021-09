BEACON FALLS — The Board of Assessment Appeals will meet Sept. 22 to hear appeals related to motor vehicle assessments on the Oct. 1, 2020, grand list.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, 10 Maple Ave. Anyone appealing an assessment of a motor vehicle must appear in person. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Applications are available in the Assessor’s Office. For information, call the office at 203-723-5253.