Board sets NHS graduation date

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Education this month set June 9 as the graduation date for the Naugatuck High School class of 2021.

School officials are hoping to hold a full, in-person graduation ceremony. Naugatuck High principal John Harris said officials are planning for a ceremony as close to normal as possible.

The traditional graduation ceremony was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school held five in-person ceremonies in July — each with different speakers and about 40 graduates to adhere to guidelines on social distancing and gatherings.