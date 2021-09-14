Board OKs contract to remove oil tanks

The borough is moving ahead to clean up the former Risdon Manufacturing property on Andrew Avenue as part of an effort to eventually sell the land.

The Board of Mayor and Burgesses on Sept. 7 approved a contract for $18,954 with ACV Enviro out of Bridgeport to remove two 8,000-gallon oil tanks from the 12-acre former manufacturing site.

The borough bought the land in 2019 from MVH, LLC for $400,000 through an auction. As part of the agreement, the borough forgave about $168,000 in back taxes owed on the parcel, and ended up paying about $232,000.

The borough received a $200,000 grant from the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments for environmental remediation of the site. The borough matched $20,000 for the grant.

The borough operates its recycling center on the site now, but eventually wants to sell the land to be developed. Removing the oil tanks is part of an effort to clean the site and make it more attractive to a potential buyer.

Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said there are no imminent plans to sell the property.