Board OKs assistant assessor contract

NAUATUCK — The Board of Mayor and Burgesses in March approved a three-year contract for the borough’s new assistant to the assessor.

The borough hired Launa Riley, a Trumbull resident, to fill the vacant position. Riley, who received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Bridgeport, previously work as the assessor’s assistant in Easton.

Her contract went into effect March 8 and runs through March 7, 2024. Her base salary is $57,000 for the first year of the deal, according to the contract, and will be reviewed each subsequent year.

Riley is eligible to participate in a high deductible health plan with a $2,000 deductible for an individual plan and a $4,000 deductible for a family plan. She is responsible for 100% of the deductible throughout the contract. She will contribute 11% of the premium cost share for health care this calendar year, 13% in 2022 and 15% in 2023.