Bird flu sighting threatens state poultry

By Paul Hughes Republican-American

State agriculture officials issued a warning Monday after a backyard chicken flock on Long Island was found to be infected with a highly contagious strain of bird flu over the weekend.

While the risk should subside as warmer weather arrives in late spring, an advisory issued Monday said for now that poultry should not be allowed outside to eliminate contact with wild birds, and especially wild waterfowl.

“Now is the time for all poultry owners in Connecticut to take this risk seriously,” said Ryan Hurlburt, the state agriculture commissioner. “Connecticut has a thriving commercial poultry industry and thousands of hobbyists who keep chickens, ducks, and other poultry. It is important that we do all we can to protect our birds.”

State agriculture officials have been reaching out to poultry and egg farms across the state to ensure best practices are being followed, and they will continue this outreach as part of the state and federal surveillance program.

Signs of avian influenza include sudden increase in bird deaths, sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, watery or green diarrhea, lack of energy, poor appetite, drop in egg production, swelling around the eyes, neck, and head, and purple discoloration of wattles, combs, and legs.

The state Department of Agriculture outlined the following action steps for backyard flocks:

– Protect flocks from coming into contact with wild or migratory birds, bring your birds inside.

– Restricting access to your property and your flock.

– Clean and disinfect your clothes, shoes, equipment, and hands.

– Don’t haul disease home if you have been near other birds or bird owners.

– Do not borrow equipment and poultry supplies from other bird owners.

– Know the warning signs.

– Report sick birds.

To report sick birds, unexplained high number of deaths, or sudden drop in egg production, contact the state veterinarian at 860-713-2505 or ctstate.vet[AT]ct.gov, or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern, according to the state advisory. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the U.S.

The advisory included a reminder that the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses.