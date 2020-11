BEACON FALLS — Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 will hold its Christmas tree sale each weekend leading up to Christmas.

The sale starts Friday and is open Saturdays and Sundays, while supplies last, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the firehouse, 35 North Main St.

Trees cost $55 each and come with free trimming and delivery to Beacon Falls residents. Ornaments, wreaths and holiday accessories will also be on sale. Face masks and social distancing are required.

For information, visit beaconhose.com.