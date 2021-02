BEACON FALLS — Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 reported 997 emergency responses in 2020, including 766 emergency medical calls and 231 fire calls.

Call volume spiked in the second half of the year, including a year-high 109 responses in November and 105 calls in December.

The 766 EMS responses marked an all-time high for Beacon Hose. Among the fire responses included 79 calls involving EMS, such as car accidents, 24 fire calls, and 20 calls related to Tropical Storm Isaias in August.