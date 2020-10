BEACON FALLS — Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 will celebrate Fire Prevention Day Wednesday by participating in Operation EDITH tonight throughout town.

At 6 p.m., residents are encouraged to practice their home fire escape plan with their family, and firetrucks will drive throughout town to greet families who convene in their designated safe meeting place.

For information, including details about how to make a home fire escape plan, visit www.beaconhose.com.