Beacon Hose hosting dinner, selling T-shirts

BEACON FALLS — Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 will host a Boil, Broil, and Bologna Drive-Thru Dinner on Sept. 26, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the firehouse on Main Street.

The menu includes lobster dinners, steak dinners, steamed clams, the “Lobster Bomb” bisque bowls, and Beacon Hose’s signature bologna sandwiches. Dinners are for takeout only and must be preordered by Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m. Orders must be placed online at www.beaconhose.com.

Beacon Hose also is selling T-shirts to commemorate the 2020 carnival, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shirts cost $17 each and must be ordered via the department’s website by Sept. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

For information on both fundraisers, visit the department’s website or email webmaster@beaconhose.com.