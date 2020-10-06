Beacon Hose hosting cornhole tournament

BEACON FALLS — Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 will host its sixth annual Beacon-Holio Cornhole Tournament on Sunday at the firehouse, 35 North Main St.

Entry fees are $100 per team, which includes lunch, in either the advanced or competitive division with cash prizes to be awarded to the top three teams in each division.

The tournament will be played outdoors with COVID-19 precautions and teams must bring their own bags.

Registration and shootaround begin at 9:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 11 a.m. For information and registration, visit www.beaconhose.com.