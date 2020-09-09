Beacon Hose hosting ceremony to observe 9/11 anniversary

BEACON FALLS — Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 will host a ceremony Friday night to observe the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony starts at 7 p.m. at the firehouse, 35 North Main St. Former Beacon Hose Fire Chief Doug Bousquet, who was chief on Sept. 11, 2001, said the department is inviting former officials who held office in town at the time to reflect on the anniversary.

There will be refreshments. The public is welcome. Those who attend are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance.