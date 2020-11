BEACON FALLS — Beacon Hose Company No. 1 is hosting a holiday bazaar Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the firehouse, 35 North Main St.

The bazaar will feature vendors, handmade gifts and food. For information on the bazaar or being a vendor at the event, call Gretchen Carlson 203-729-1470.